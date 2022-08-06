Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Hall (14) runs after a catch with Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) defending.

 DAVID RICHARD/AP PHOTO

CANTON, Ohio — The Las Vegas Raiders gave coach Josh McDaniels a successful homecoming in his debut on their sideline.

Josh Jacobs, rookie Zamir White and Austin Walter ran well on a rain-soaked field and the Raiders routed Jacksonville 27-11 in the Hall of Fame game Thursday night, spoiling coach Doug Pederson’s first game with the Jaguars.

Recommended for you