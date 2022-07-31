Main Photo

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez, center, celebrates his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs with Steven Kwan, left, during the fifth inning. Looking on is Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — José Ramírez homered and drove in three runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in a matchup of American League playoff contenders.

In the lineup at designated hitter, Ramírez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning.

