Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan looks down after giving up a two-run home run to Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez in the sixth inning.

 DAVID DERMER/AP PHOTO

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.

Ramírez’s shot off Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak and left the club one win from advancing in its first season as the Guardians.

