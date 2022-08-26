Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ David Peralta (6) is congratulated by Brandon Lowe (8) and Taylor Walls (0) after singling in the game-winning run against the Los Angeles Angels during the 11th inning.

 MIKE CARLSON/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Harold Ramirez had an RBI double in the 11th inning and scored the winning run on a throwing error to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the Rays, who came back twice in the extra innings.

Recommended for you