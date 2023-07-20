Main Photo

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager throws to first to complete the double play after forcing out Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz at second during the seventh inning. Wander Franco was out at first.

 TONY GUTIERREZ/AP PHOTO

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers still have a new ace, even though they have been without their two-time Cy Young Award winner most of this season.

All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings and matched the major league lead with his 11th victory as the AL West leaders beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night.

