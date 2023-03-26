SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period as the New York Rangers rallied from two goals down to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday.

Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil each had a goal and an assist to help New York win for the eighth time in 10 games. Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots to snap a four-game skid (0-2-2) and get his first win since Feb. 11 at Carolina.

