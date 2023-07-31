Mets Scherzer Baseball

New York Mets’ Max Scherzer (21) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, June 29, in New York.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO, FILE

The Texas Rangers agreed to acquire three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets on Saturday night, an all-in move for the surprise leaders in the AL West, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

