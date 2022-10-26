Main Photo

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, center, goes up for a shot against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) and guard Dalano Banton (45).

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Another game, another close one for the Toronto Raptors. They’re noticing a trend.

Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 98-90 on Monday night and split their two-game trip to South Florida.

