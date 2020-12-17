The Toronto Raptors aren’t in Toronto and might not be back there until next season. Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, key parts of the team that won the 2019 NBA title, left the Raptors as free agents during the offseason. And Kyle Lowry, the team’s undisputed leader, is closer to the end of his career than the beginning.
Fred VanVleet knows all this.
He couldn’t sound less bothered.
“I think we’re still dangerous,” VanVleet said.
They are not the Tampa Raptors, they are the Toronto Raptors, and until proven otherwise the team believes that just because their location has temporarily changed because of the coronavirus pandemic — put simply, crossing the U.S.-Canada border is basically impossible for non-essential reasons these days — there’s no reason for them to not expect to be primed for a deep playoff run once again.
“We’re still dangerous and I knew that before the season started,” said VanVleet, who signed a four-year contract during the offseason and has gone from undrafted to someone now guaranteed to make more than $100 million in his NBA career. “I’m going to miss those guys that are not here, obviously, but we’ve got new guys that we’ve got to try to plug in and get them up to speed and continue to do what we do. Our tradition hasn’t left. Our character hasn’t left. Our foundation hasn’t left. So, we’ve just got to plug the new pieces in and see how it’s going to roll.”
Lowry and VanVleet play well together so the backcourt is fine, and the Raptors believe Pascal Siakam will continue on his path toward stardom. The additions of Aron Baynes and Alex Len will fill at least some of the gaps that Gasol and Ibaka’s departures created, and the Raptors are counting on more growth from OG Anunoby as well.
“It’s going to take some adapting and some changing along the way,” VanVleet said. “But every year, I’ll tell you guys the same thing. I like our chances and this year isn’t any different. It’ll just look different.”