Tampa Bay Rays Luke Raley, left, and Randy Arozarena celebrate after Raley hit a two-run homer during the first inning.

 ALEX BRANDON/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON — Luke Raley homered twice, Drew Rasmussen pitched six shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Washington Nationals 6-2 Monday night for the first 4-0 start in team history.

Isaac Paredes had a homer and a single for the Rays, who have outscored opponents 27-5 in four games.

