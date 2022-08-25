Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws a live batting practice as he returns from Tommy John surgery prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels.

 MIKE CARLSON/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Tampa Bay ace Tyler Glasnow reached 97 mph while throwing his second live batting practice on Tuesday and hasn’t ruled out returning this season.

Glasnow threw 21 pitches to a pair of minor leaguers before the Rays played the Los Angeles Angels. Glasnow had Tommy John surgery on Aug, 4, 2021. The 6-foot-8 right-hander made his last appearance on June 14 2021, at the Chicago White Sox.

