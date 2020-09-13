ST. PETERSBURG — Nate Lowe hit two homers and drove in four runs as Tampa Bay fielded a lineup of all lefties, Blake Snell worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the AL East-leading Rays routed the cellar-dwelling Boston Red Sox 11-1 on Friday night.
Tampa Bay became the first major league team since at least 1900 to use a batting order with only left-handed batters, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Snell (4-1) gave up five hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Yoshi Tsutsugo also homered for the Rays, who stopped a three-game skid.
Boston rookie Bobby Dalbec had his five-game home run streak end but had an RBI double in the ninth.
Rays manager Kevin Cash stacked his lineup with lefties against right-hander Andrew Triggs, who made his second start with Boston.
Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke quickly countered by removing Triggs after he allowed a hit and walk in a scoreless first. However, Tsutsugo started the second with a homer off lefty Matt Hall (0-3).
Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI grounder in the third and Austin Meadows hit a two-run double in the fourth.
Hall gave up four runs and six hits over 2 1/3 innings.