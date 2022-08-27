Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot slides safely into home against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning.

 SCOTT AUDETTE/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Drew Rasmussen won his third consecutive start, Manuel Margot got four hits and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-3 Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

The Angels lost their sixth in a row.

