Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Roman Quinn (25) scores a run as Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos waits for the throw on a two-run bases loaded double by Randy Arozarena during the 10th inning.

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE — Randy Arozarena hit a two-run double off All-Star reliever Jorge López in the 10th inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays recovered from another late lapse to beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 Wednesday night and end a four-game losing streak.

Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo sent the game into extra innings with a one-out solo shot in the ninth off Colin Poche (3-1). One night earlier, Poche entered in the eighth inning with a one-run lead and yielded a two-run homer.

