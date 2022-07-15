ST. PETERSBURG — Shane McClanahan earned his 10th win and regained the major league lead in strikeouts during his final outing before the All-Star Game, pitching the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Taylor Walls homered for the Rays, who have won five straight against the rival Red Sox.
McClanahan (10-3) struck out six and allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. He increased his season total to 147 strikeouts.
“That is the All-Star starter, in my opinion,” said rookie Josh Lowe, who scored from first base on a single for the Rays’ final run. “No reason he doesn’t deserve to get that nod. He’s been incredible for us all year long.”
Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash, who has been campaigning for his ace for weeks, was goaded into one more endorsement Wednesday night.
“I hope he starts the All-Star Game, how about that? That’s the best I can give,” Cash said with a laugh. “As I’ve said, I think that’s the best first-half starting pitching performance that I’ve witnessed.”
The 25-year-old lefty lowered his AL-best ERA to 1.71 and equaled his win total from his rookie season a year ago. He’s certainly a leading candidate to start for the American League next Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
“I’m just honored to go,” McClanahan said. “It’s an honor to be included in the conversation. Whether I get the ball or not, it’s out of my control.”
It was the seventh straight start in which McClanahan lasted at least six innings and gave up no more than one earned run. He threw 85 pitches.
Colin Poche worked the ninth for his sixth save.
Ji-Man Choi drove in the game’s first run with a single off Boston starter Josh Winckowski in the third. Harold Ramirez made it 2-0 by dropping a single over the head of first baseman Bobby Dalbec.
Walls’ fourth home run made it 3-0 in the fourth. Lowe scored from first on Yandy Diaz’s two-out single in the seventh.
Xander Bogaerts scored Boston’s run on a double-play grounder after leading off the fifth with a single.
Winckowski (3-4) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings, striking out five.
The loss dropped the Red Sox to 0-9-1 in 10 series against AL East opponents this season.