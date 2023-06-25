Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single by Harold Ramirez off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke during the fifth inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Jose Siri homered and drove in four runs, Zach Eflin won his ninth game and the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 11-3 on Friday night.

Siri had a three-run homer in the second inning and gave the Rays a 4-3 led with an RBI single in the fourth.

