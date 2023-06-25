ST. PETERSBURG — Jose Siri homered and drove in four runs, Zach Eflin won his ninth game and the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 11-3 on Friday night.
Siri had a three-run homer in the second inning and gave the Rays a 4-3 led with an RBI single in the fourth.
“It was good, everyone did their part to help the team win,” Siri said through a translator. “Hopefully we can come back tomorrow and do the same thing.”
Tampa Bay finished with 17 hits, with all the starting position players getting at least one hit.
Eflin (9-3) improved to 8-0 in eight home starts, allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings.
“Felt like it grinded, a pretty gritty outing,” Eflin said.
Nick Pratto and Salvador Perez homered for the Royals, who have the majors second-worst record at 21-55. Perez was checked by a trainer in the fifth inning and was replaced by Freddy Fermin at catcher one inning later due to a right hamstring cramp.
“He was cramping up,” Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said. “See if we can hydrate him and get it to go away.”
Perez is listed as day to day.
The Royals won the opener of a four-game series 6-5 on Thursday night. Tampa Bay, 53-26 overall, is 33-9 in home games.
“In this game, you’re going to have a lot of highs and a lot of lows,” Siri said. “There’s going to be times where you have a week where you’re doing really well. But in this moment, you just kind of have to take in each day.”
Harold Ramírez ended Greinke’s night with an RBI single to start a four-run fifth that made it 8-3. Reliever Jose Cuas entered and allowed all three batters he faced to reach base, including Taylor Walls’ two-run single and a run-scoring double by Christian Bethancourt.
Randy Arozarena picked up his 54th RBI on a single during a three-run eighth that put Tampa Bay ahead 11-3.
Pratto homered on Eflin’s second pitch of the game, and Perez had a two-run drive in the third inning that tied the game at 3.
“A good start,” Quatraro said. “It got kind of quiet after that.”