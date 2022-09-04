Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot slides safely into third base, beating the tag of New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, advancing on a single by Harold Ramirez during the first inning.

 SCOTT AUDETTE/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Jeffrey Springs pitched neatly into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit two-run homer in the seventh, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within five games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees with a 9-0 victory on Friday night.

It was the first of six games between the teams in a 10-day span as New York saw its once-commanding 15 1/2 game advantage continue to evaporate.

