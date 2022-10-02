Main Photo

The Tampa Bay Rays pose for a team picture after a baseball game against the Houston Astros . The Rays won 7-3 and clinched a postseason berth.

 DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP PHOTO

HOUSTON — The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night.

Drew Rasmussen and the Rays were the only ones celebrating, however.

Recommended for you