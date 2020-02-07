ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Rays aren’t standing pat.
Coming off a 96-win season and their first playoff appearance in six years, the team with a knack for making the most of limited financial resources have quietly positioned themselves to remain competitive with other contenders that have far more to spend assembling rosters.
General manager Erik Neander went about improving the Rays this winter without generating a lot of splashy headlines, signing Japanese slugger Yoshi Tsutsugo and addressing the need for right-handed hitting with a pair of trades that added Hunter Renfroe, Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena.
The team has improved steadily over the past four years, going from winning 68 games in 2016 to 80, 90 and 96 over the next three seasons.
Neander and manager Kevin Cash are confident they’re heading to spring training with a team capable of continuing that trend.
Expectations are high after finishing second in the AL East, eliminating Oakland in the AL wild-card game and extending Houston to five games in the divisional round of last year’s playoffs. Despite being set in a number of areas, it figures to be an interesting spring with Cash facing some potentially tough roster decisions. “There’s a lot to be learned,” the manager said. The Rays open the regular season at home, March 26, against the Pittsburgh Pirates.