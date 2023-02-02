Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Díaz agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract that avoided a salary arbitration hearing.

 AP FILE PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Díaz agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract on Tuesday that avoided a salary arbitration hearing.

Díaz’s agreement could be worth $36 million over four seasons.

Recommended for you