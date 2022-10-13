Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Manuel Margot reacts after being called out at first base in the 12th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians.

 PHIL LONG/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Four straight playoffs berths, a World Series appearance and ample reasons to believe the future could be even brighter.

Despite back-to-back early postseason exits, the Tampa Bay Rays remain confident they’re built for long-term success, and that their persistence and commitment to developing young talent will be rewarded with a championship. Eventually.

