Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt greets right fielder Randy Arozarena after the ninth inning.

 CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO

DETROIT — Brandon Lowe hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who walked a franchise-record 13 times while rallying to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday night.

“How many?” asked a surprised Taylor Walls, who drew three of the walks from the ninth spot in the batting order. “I knew we had a bunch, but I didn’t realize we had 13. That’s obviously a great night from our whole lineup.”

