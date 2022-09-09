Main Photo

Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Strahm tags out Tampa Bay Rays’ Taylor Walls as he tries to score from second base on a wild pitch during the seventh inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Yonny Chrinos had a tearful return to the major leagues Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old right-hander pitched three spotless innings in relief to win his first outing in more than two years, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 1-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

