Zach Eflin has agreed to join the Tampa Bay Rays on a three-year, $40 million contract that’s the largest the club has ever awarded in free agency.

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays finalized right-hander Zach Eflin’s $40 million, three-year contract on Tuesday, the largest deal for a free agent in Tampa Bay history.

He will make $11 million next season, $11 million in 2024 and $18 million in 2025.

