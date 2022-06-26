Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 87F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.