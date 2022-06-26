ST. PETERSBURG — Harold Ramirez scored Vidal Brujan with a game-ending pinch-single, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Friday night.
Vidal Brujan took second as Tampa Bay’s automatic runner and stole third against Yerry De Los Santos (0-1) before Ramirez’s hit.
“He gets hits all the time, so with a guy like that, you’ve got to be ready,” Brujan said through a translator. “I wanted to get to third base because I knew he was going to at least connect on something.”
Jason Adam (1-2) got the win.
Three home runs had pulled the Pirates back from a 3-0 deficit, but they couldn’t score in the 10th despite an infield single by Hoy Park.
“We battled back and gave ourselves a chance to win and had an opportunity in the 10th and just didn’t capitalize on it,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “We had first and third with no outs and didn’t score. We have to execute there and we didn’t.”
Luke Raley and Jonathan Aranda, playing in their first games for the Rays, drove in runs with singles to put the Rays up 2-0 in the second, and a balk by Pirates starter Mitch Keller made it 3-0.
The Pirates tied it with three solo homers off starter Jeffrey Springs. Michael Chavis hit his eighth homer in the fourth, and Diego Castillo followed two batters later with his sixth. Park led off the fifth with his second homer.
“I would like to have those back, but solo shots typically don’t beat you. I can live with those,” said Springs, who threw a career-high 102 pitches.
Springs struck out nine in six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits. The Pirates struck out 17 times and drew no walks against five Rays pitchers.
Keller pitched five innings, giving up three runs on five hits.
Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz failed to drive in a run after having an RBI in his first six major league games, a franchise record and one short of the major league record set by Detroit’s Dale Alexander in 1929.