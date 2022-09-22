Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan, second from left is taken out of the game against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan was pulled in the fifth inning with neck tightness during a 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

“He did not want to come out, was not happy about that, but we’re trying to make the best decision,” manager Kevin Cash said.

Recommended for you