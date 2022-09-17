Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes, left, congratulates teammate Yandy Diaz after scoring on a three run home-run by Diaz during the second inning.

 FRANK GUNN/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

TORONTO — Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays — starting an unprecedented nine Latin American players on Roberto Clemente Day — routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase.

Clemente, the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico, was a two-time World Series winner and NL MVP who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh. The Blue Jays’ Latin American starters are from five countries: Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

Recommended for you