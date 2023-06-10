Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Harold Ramirez, celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Brady Williams (4) off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober during the fourth inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Minnesota starter Bailey Ober retired all nine batters he faced through three innings against the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Then the umpires had him wash his hands after a foreign-substance inspection before taking the mound in the fourth. Before the inning was done, the 6-foot-9 right-hander had lost his perfect game and the lead as the Rays went on to beat the slumping Twins 4-2 for a three-game sweep.

