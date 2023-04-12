Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe celebrates with third base coach Brady Williams (4) after his solo home run off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Chris Martin during the eighth inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Rays became the first major league team since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers to open the season with 10 straight wins, getting a solo homer from Brandon Lowe in the eighth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Monday night.

The 1987 Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves share the major league record for the best start to a season at 13-0. The Rays are the seventh team since 1901 to begin the year with 10 or more wins.

