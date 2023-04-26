Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco, left, and Randy Arozarena celebrate after the Rays defeated the Boston Red Sox.

 SCOTT AUDETTE/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Rookie Taj Bradley won his third consecutive start to begin his big league career and the Tampa Bay Rays set a modern era MLB record with their 14th consecutive home win to begin a season, beating the Houston Astros 8-3 on Monday night.

Tampa Bay had shared the mark dating to 1901 with the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers.

