Main Photo

Miami Marlins’ Braxton Garrett pitches during the first inning.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto homered, doubled and drove in two runs, Zack Wheeler allowed one run in six sharp innings and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 for their sixth straight victory Tuesday night.

Jean Segura also went deep for the Phillies, who have won 11 of 12 while improving to 40-19 since June 1. Philadelphia started the day in second place in the NL wild-card standings.

