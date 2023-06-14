Avon Park senior outfielder Jalan Gordon earned Florida Athletic Coaches Association’s (FACA) Player of the Year in Class 3A-District 17. He’s the second consecutive Red Devils player to capture the title with Dawson Bryant winning the honor in 2022. But unlike Bryant, Gordon was named to the FACA All-Star baseball team.

“I was really amazed,” Gordon said about his reaction to being named a FACA All-Star and Class 3A-District 17 Player of the Year. “Because I worked real hard. My mom always told me that if I put my mind to anything I could do it. So I was amazed and thankful.”

