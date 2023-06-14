Avon Park senior outfielder Jalan Gordon earned Florida Athletic Coaches Association’s (FACA) Player of the Year in Class 3A-District 17. He’s the second consecutive Red Devils player to capture the title with Dawson Bryant winning the honor in 2022. But unlike Bryant, Gordon was named to the FACA All-Star baseball team.
“I was really amazed,” Gordon said about his reaction to being named a FACA All-Star and Class 3A-District 17 Player of the Year. “Because I worked real hard. My mom always told me that if I put my mind to anything I could do it. So I was amazed and thankful.”
A coalition of the head coaches from the entire district voted in May to send one senior to the game and Gordon was the guy who won out. He’ll get the opportunity to play with and against some of the best players in the state of Florida.
“I knew he always had the talent to do it,” Avon Park Coach Kyle Jackson said. “We were just kind of waiting for that breakout year for him to put everything together and this year, he definitely did.”
Gordon was a revelation at the plate in 2023. He led the Red Devils in nearly every offensive category with career-highs all around. His 28 runs batted in were tops in Class 3A-District 7.
That was a big jump from 2022 when he only drove in 10 runners and posted nearly half as many hits. Gordon only recorded three total extra-base hits in his junior season. He almost tripled that number with five doubles, three triples and the only three home runs of Gordon’s career.
The first homer of his season and career came against Lake Placid during the Early Bird Tournament on Feb. 24. That night he finished a single shy of the cycle. Gordon said he didn’t even know how to react when he hit the dinger.
Green Dragons coach Michael Hough said Gordon’s power was the hardest thing about playing against him when Lake Placid faced Avon Park. It makes opponents pitch to the lineup differently knowing if anyone gets on ahead of him, Gordon can drive them in with one swing.
Jackson said the power surge from Gordon came from a change in approach. In 2023, Gordon really tried to utilize gaps and hit to all fields instead of pulling the ball, especially in the opposite field.
Sebring coach Jasone DeWitt said Gordon’s athletic ability was a difficulty when the Blue Streaks faced him. He possesses good speed and that makes him dangerous on the basepaths. He has enough where he can go first to third on a hit.
Gordon said he really started focusing more on just playing the game and having fun. Previous years he’d stress and put too much pressure on himself. Letting that pressure go allowed him to play a little more freely than before.
“It’s really important because playing baseball, you’ve always got to just think about it as a game,” Gordon said. “You can’t overthink anything out there. Just play it as a Little League game like when we were kids and stuff.”
Jackson said Gordon pressed too much last year but showed a lot of growth in his maturity as a player in 2023. His baseball IQ made a big jump and his approach at the plate improved significantly.
He always told Gordon to make sure he’s relaxed, trust his quick hands and be disciplined at the plate. And Jackson saw Gordon buy in to what he was saying. But also stepped up as a leader for the team.
“He’s always smiling, always happy-go-lucky,” Jackson said. “But he led by example and also vocally this year, which was a big step for him as well. Because he was kind of a quiet guy in previous years and he definitely came into himself this year as a leader and stepping up vocally.”
One of the biggest times he stepped up was with his go-ahead two-run homer in the 2023 Class 3A-District 7 Championship against Fort Meade High School. Jackson said he was really proud of Gordon during that moment because of how he handled the pressure.
Gordon faced pressure Monday and Tuesday as he competed against some of the best players in Florida during all-star festivities in Lakeland at Henley Field. Not only was there a game but he was also timing 60-yard dashes, taking infield-outfield and batting practice.
“I’m very excited,” Gordon said about the opportunity. “I’m going to keep working, stay humble and be ready to play when the game comes.”
And Jackson has complete confidence he’ll fit right in.