Main Photo

Boston Red Sox’s Yu Chang runs on his two-run single during the second inning.

 MICHAEL DWYER/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded single in a five-run second inning in his return from the injured list and the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Friday night.

Chang, out since April with a broken bone in his left hand, drove in the first two runs of the game and was one of six players with RBIs for Boston. The Red Sox pounded out 10 hits and extended their streak of games with 10 or more hits to six.

