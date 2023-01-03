Main Photo

The Boston Red Sox and Corey Kluber agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract, adding the veteran right-hander to the team's rotation. 

The deal includes an $11 million club option and various performance bonuses and escalators, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract for the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner was pending a successful physical.

