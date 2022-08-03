Main Photo

Cincinnati Reds’ Albert Almora Jr. (3) reacts after stealing second base as Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas and umpire Tripp Gibson (73) watch during the ninth inning.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Rookie Hunter Greene won for the first time in nearly two months, allowing one hit in six scoreless innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds over the reeling Miami Marlins 3-1 on Monday night.

Albert Almora Jr. had three hits, including two doubles, in his first game off the injured list. Joey Votto walked twice and singled for the Reds, who won their third in a row as they began a four-city, 10-game trip.

Recommended for you