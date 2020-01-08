HONOLULU — Patrick Reed needed a 12-foot birdie putt to win at Kapalua and return at least some attention to his bullish brand of golf.
It was an untimely miss in so many ways.
Not only did it give Justin Thomas a third chance in the playoff, which he won with a sublime sand wedge to 3 feet for birdie, it was enough time for one fan to shout the word that so many others have only whispered.
CHEATER!
The man didn’t say it until the putt on the final hole — a birdie Reed knew he needed to keep playing — was halfway to the hole. But it was ugly.
It was far worse than another word often thought but rarely screamed — choke — because it speaks more to character than performance. In golf, only one is fleeting.
Reed glared up at the stands. NBC announcer Dan Hicks seized on it immediately, and before long Golf Channel was rolling the tape.
Thomas says he heard nothing, perhaps caught up in his own duties, which was making a 3-foot putt into a strong gust to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Next up for Reed is the Sony Open this week in Honolulu, another chill crowd, though that’s what everyone thought about Kapalua. Still to come is Pebble Beach and the TPC Sawgrass, Harding Park for the PGA Championship and Winged Foot for the U.S. Open.