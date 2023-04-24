Maple Leafs Lightning Hockey

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) skates off as Toronto Maple Leafs players celebrate their win during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Tampa.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Down a goal and outplayed for much of the night, the Toronto Maple Leafs found a way to reclaim home-ice advantage in their first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ryan O’Reilly scored with a minute left in regulation, then won a faceoff that set up Morgan Reilly’s goal at 19:15 of overtime that gave the Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory Saturday night in Game 3 of the best-of-seven matchup.

