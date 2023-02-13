Arbitration Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jason Adam throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. Adam became the fourth Tampa Bay player to go to a salary arbitration hearing this year, asking a panel for $1,775,000 on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, while the Rays argued for $1.55 million.

 ADAM HUNGER/AP PHOTO, FILE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Jason Adam beat Tampa Bay in the first of four arbitration cases involving the Rays and will get $1.775 million instead of the team’s offer of $1.55 million.

Adam was 2-3 with a career-low 1.56 ERA and a career-best eight saves in 67 relief appearances last season, striking out 75 and walking 17 in 63 1/3 innings. The right-hander earned $1.15 million.

Recommended for you