BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and threw out Joey Wendle trying for a triple from deep center field for the final out of the ninth as the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Wednesday night.
Renfroe’s big bat and strong arm helped the Red Sox avoid a three-game sweep against the AL East-leading Rays.
“We needed that win really bad,” Renfroe said.
Renfroe drove a hanging slider from reliever JT Chargois (5-1) over the Green Monster in left field just after Boston had fallen behind in what was a scoreless tie through the first seven innings.
A half-inning later, the right fielder tracked down Wendle’s drive toward the deepest part of Fenway Park after center fielder Danny Santana dived and missed. Renfroe’s one-hopper from just in front of the warning track reached third baseman Bobby Dalbec just in time to tag the sliding Wendle.
“I knew that if I made a good, strong throw and it was accurate I had a chance to get him,” Renfroe said. “It happened to beat him and I think Bobby made an incredible tag on him.”
Dalbec played first base for the first eight innings, then moved across the infield before the top of the ninth as Boston made a number of defensive changes, trying to hold on and win despite still being without a chunk of the lineup currently stuck on the COVID-19 injury list.
“We used everybody and we got creative at the end and that’s the way we’re going to attack games,” manager Alex Cora said.
Renfroe, who spent last season playing for Tampa Bay, also threw out Manuel Margot for the last out of the fourth inning when he tried for second on a base hit toward the right field corner. Umpires reviewed the play for about a minute before confirming the initial call.
The Rays tested Renfroe’s arm again in the ninth. Wendle said once he saw the ball get past Santana, he felt he could make it to third.
“Honestly, I thought it was an easy read, but obviously not,” Wendle said. “On the flip side, you’ve got to tip your cap to him. He threw the ball about 270 feet on a dime to get me on a bang-bang play.”
Boston pulled within nine games of Tampa Bay for the division lead and moved a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees for the top AL wild card.
Tampa Bay’s Nelson Cruz drove in the game’s first run with a single up the middle off Garrett Richards in the eighth, driving in Brandon Lowe after he reached on a two-out single and Wander Franco walked.
Richards (7-7) got the win and Hansel Robles pickced up his 12th save. Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven shutout innings for Boston, striking out eight and allowing just three hits and two walks.
Shane McClanahan pitched five scoreless innings for the Rays, holding Boston to three hits and a walk while striking out three.