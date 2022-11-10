Main Photo

Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his drive off the second tee during the final round of the CJ Cup golf tournament.

 STEPHEN B. MORTON/AP PHOTO

Tiger Woods was one college kid who got everyone’s attention on the PGA Tour.

Retired commissioner Tim Finchem recalls being in the players’ dining room at Firestone during the old World Series of Golf in 1996 when Woods, the NCAA champion at Stanford, was going after a third straight U.S. Amateur.

Recommended for you