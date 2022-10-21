Main Photo

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Rutgers.

 JAY LaPRETE/AP PHOTO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day keeps reminding his team there are potential traps everywhere in the coming weeks.

After all, upcoming opponent Iowa took the Buckeyes by surprise in 2017. Ranked No. 6 at the time, Ohio State went to Iowa City as a three-touchdown favorite and were walloped 55-24 by the unranked Hawkeyes.

