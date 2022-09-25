Main Photo

Team Europe's Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, celebrates with Roger Federer of Switzerland, after winning a match against Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, on second day of the Laver Cup.

 KIN CHEUNG/AP PHOTO

LONDON — Roger Federer's tearful farewell to his playing career is over. True to his word, the 20-time Grand Slam champion did not say goodbye for good to tennis.

A day after heading into retirement with a Laver Cup doubles match alongside longtime rival Rafaal Nadal — the pair sat crying, side by side, when it ended — Federer was back on the sideline Saturday, offering coaching tips during a victory by his Team Europe fill-in for singles, Matteo Berrettini, and chatting with Novak Djokovic during his first match in months.

