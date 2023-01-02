Main Photo

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt plays catch with fans prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP PHOTO

TEMPE, Ariz. — J.J. Watt has always had a love for the common man, even though he looks more like Superman.

So it’s fitting that the funniest anecdote from the retirement news conference of one of the best defensive players in NFL history featured a little-known Arizona Cardinals teammate, rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa.

