Boston Red Sox’s Pablo Reyes celebrates as he runs the bases toward home after hitting a walkoff grand slam to end a baseball game with a win over the Kansas City Royals.

 STEVEN SENNE/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Pablo Reyes hit a walkoff grand slam to break a ninth-inning tie — his third hit of the night — and the Boston Red Sox recovered after blowing a two-run lead to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Monday night.

“You can’t put these feelings into words,” Reyes said through a translator. “When you see the fans on their feet, and playing in this ballpark. Words can’t explain it.”

