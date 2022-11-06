Main Photo

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) dives past Texas A&M defensive back Jacoby Mathews (14) for a touchdown.

 SAM CRAFT/AP PHOTO

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Anthony Richardson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two scores as Florida snapped its two-game losing streak with a 41-24 win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

Richardson had touchdown runs of 10 and 60 yards in the first quarter and connected with Ja’Quavion Fraziars and Caleb Douglas on touchdown passes of 19 and 12 yards, respectively, in the third quarter as the Gators (5-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) opened up a 34-24 lead.

