Florida coach Billy Napier, front right, and quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) watch from the sideline.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO

GAINESVILLE — Steve Spurrier surely would have changed quarterbacks by now. Maybe even a few times.

No. 20 Florida has failed to throw a touchdown through three games, a head-scratching drought for an offense once nicknamed the Fun ‘n’ Gun and the kind of early-season passing ineptitude not witnessed from the Southeastern Conference program in more than four decades.

