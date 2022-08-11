Main Photo

Rickie Fowler lines up his putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship.

 REINHOLD MATAY/AP PHOTO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rickie Fowler narrowly avoided missing the FedEx Cup playoffs for the second straight year, and he will proceed with a new caddie.

Fowler is parting ways with Joe Skovron, a childhood friend and the only fulltime caddie he has ever had.

Recommended for you