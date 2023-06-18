Main Photo

Rickie Fowler chips to the green on the fourth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club.

 MARCIO J. SANCHEZ/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler finished off a round that was entertaining even by Hollywood standards, and then walked off the 18th green Friday in the U.S. Open with the lead, and with the calm of someone who has been in this position before.

Just not recently.

