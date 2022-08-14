Main Photo

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) scrambles during the second half of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

 PAUL SANCYA/AP PHOTO

DETROIT — Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jared Bernhardt with 1:30 left to give the Atlanta Falcons a 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Friday.

The Lions took a 23-20 lead on Riley Patterson’s 28-yard field goal with 5:57 to play, then forced Atlanta into a three-and-out. Detroit quarterback David Blough, though, fumbled at his 33 with 2:00 left.

