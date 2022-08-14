DETROIT — Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jared Bernhardt with 1:30 left to give the Atlanta Falcons a 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Friday.
The Lions took a 23-20 lead on Riley Patterson’s 28-yard field goal with 5:57 to play, then forced Atlanta into a three-and-out. Detroit quarterback David Blough, though, fumbled at his 33 with 2:00 left.
Facing fourth-and-9 from the 21 with 1:37 left, Atlanta coach Arthur Smith decided to avoid a tie and give Ridder a chance to win the game.
“There was no way we were going to kick — no one wants a tie,” he said. “We were going to try to make a play and try to win. I don’t think Joe Gibbs and Tony Dungy went to the Hall of Fame on their preseason records.”
Ridder dodged two pass rushers and Bernhardt fought off Cedric Boswell’s coverage attempt to make the catch just inside the end zone.
“(Boswell) apologized after the play for not running a great route,” Smith said. “I told him not to worry about it — he won us the game.”
Ridder replaced Marcus Mariota after one drive and finished 10-for-22 for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 59 yards, as Atlanta put up 168 yards rushing and just 139 passing.
Lions quarterbacks Tim Boyle and Blough, competing for the No. 2 job behind Jared Goff, both struggled. Boyle was 9-for-16 for 111 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Blough was 18-for-28 for 141 yards, but had a pass deflected and nearly intercepted in his own end zone with 3:42 left before his late fumble.
“We certainly wish we could have finished that off, but we did get a good look at our guys in different situations,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “I was pleased with the way our offense started the game.”
The Lions have lost their past nine preseason games. Their previous win came on Aug. 24, 2018, in Tampa Bay.