ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Desmond Ridder’s first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records.

Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season before leaving the game late in the first half. Brady left with the score tied at 10 in the second quarter but had to watch the remainder of his first career loss to the Falcons from the sideline.

Recommended for you